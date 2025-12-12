Josh Ross is live in London with new take on 'Hate How You Look'

Josh Ross' "Hate How You Look (Live From London)' (MCA/Mercury Nashville/Universal Music Canada/CORE Records)
By Stephen Hubbard

There's a fresh version of Josh Ross' latest hit, "Hate How You Look," recorded live in London. The song's official music video also captures the performance, as well as Josh's adventures in Great Britain.

"Single Again," the breakthrough hit from the Canadian star, finishes 2025 at #22 on Mediabase's ranking of the year's top 25 songs. It's been certified Gold in the U.S., while it's quadruple Platinum in Canada. "Hate How You Look" is already Gold in Canada, as well.

Josh kicks off his 17-date Later Tonight Tour Feb. 6 in Moncton, New Brunswick, before heading out on Nate Smith's Long Live Country Rock & Roll Tour in April.

