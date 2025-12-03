Jordan Davis, Old Dominion offer one-of-a-kind collectibles for charity auction

If you're looking for a great gift for your favorite country music fan this holiday season, you may want to try bidding on some unique collectibles up for grabs at a new charity auction.

The money raised from the fifth annual ASCAP Foundation Holiday Auction will go to support the foundation's mission of helping young people who want to become songwriters and composers. Currently open for bidding is a package that Old Dominion has donated that includes a signed "Hotel Key" lyric sheet, an autographed guitar, a signed vinyl copy of their album Time, Tequila & Therapy and an O.D. hat.

Jordan Davis fans, meanwhile, can bid on a package that includes two tickets to an upcoming concert, a signed Learn the Hard Way vinyl LP and a bundle of merchandise.

An Alan Jackson package is also on the auction block: There's an autographed Stetson hat, a signed photo book, a framed and signed ticket to AJ's Last Call tour, and a selection of merch. Kacey Musgraves has donated two tickets to an upcoming concert and a signed copy of her album Deeper Well on vinyl.

The priciest country-related item in the auction is a Gibson Les Paul Custom 70s electric guitar, autographed by Jordan, OD, Shaboozey, George Birge, Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay, Dylan Scott, Tyler Hubbard and many others.

Bidding is open through Dec. 17 at CharityBuzz.com.

