Join Vince Gill and Paul Franklin at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Going to be in Nashville on Friday, August 4? Then, be sure to join country icon Vince Gill and acclaimed steel guitarist Paul Franklin at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum.



The pair will join the museum's Dave Paulson for a live conversation about their upcoming tribute album, Sweet Memories: The Music of Ray Price & The Cherokee Cowboys. The interview's set to cover the legacy of Ray Price as well as the songs and musicians on the 11-track project.



Sweet Memories: The Music of Ray Price & The Cherokee Cowboys arrives August 4.



For more information about this event and to grab tickets, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

