Jelly Roll and Marshmello pour out some 'Holy Water' with new collab

Artist/producer Marshmello has already topped the country chart with "Miles on It" with Kane Brown, but he's going deeper with his new collab with Jelly Roll.

Marshmello himself plays 12-string, baritone guitar and mandolin on "Holy Water," as Jelly sings "One tear for the brokenhearted, pour out a little holy water."

The mask-wearing music maker calls the "heartfelt" track "one of the most emotional songs I've ever released," going on to reveal, "It's about losing a loved one."

"Unfortunately, a lot of us can relate to that," he says. "When I showed the initial idea to Jelly Roll and told him the story, he loved it."

"He's an open book," Marshmello continues, "and it was really great to see how it resonated. It inspired me to go in even more on the production and get creative with the country elements. He definitely brought it home to where it is now.”

Marshmello also recorded the quintuple Platinum "One Thing Right" with Kane in 2019.

