Jelly Roll to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Lainey Wilson on March 10

The guy who once sang "I Am Not Okay" is doing more than OK after booking the date of his Grand Ole Opry induction.

Jelly Roll will be inducted into the Opry by his friend and "Save Me" duet partner Lainey Wilson on March 10. Craig Morgan, who invited him to become a member of the storied institution in December of last year, will also perform, as will ERNEST and Leanne Morgan.

Jelly made his Opry debut in November 2021 and has since performed there numerous times. He's also mentored artists as part of the Opry NextStage program.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.