Jelly Roll announces The Little A** Shed Tour

After announcing the second installment of The BIG A** Stadium Tour with Post Malone, Jelly Roll will scale things down for some shows in between.

Jelly's Little A** Shed Tour will start May 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and is scheduled to run through a July 22 show in Walla Walla, Washington. It'll feature the "Save Me" singer performing in much smaller venues; Kashus Culpepper will open the shows.

A Citi presale starts Feb. 24, and an artist presale launches Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.; you can sign up for the latter now. The general onsale date is Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. VIP packages, including a guided backstage tour, will also be available via vipnation.com.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll is featured on the soundtrack of the new animated film GOAT, in which he voices a character named Grizz. The film hit #1 at the box office over the weekend.

