Jason & Brittany Aldean's first duet is just days away

Jason Aldean's new album, Songs About Us, won't arrive until April 24, but fans won't have to wait that long to hear new music.

In a surprise New Year's Eve announcement, he and wife Brittany Aldean revealed "something special" is coming Jan. 9, specifically three new tracks.

Jason goes on to say one of them will be the couple's first collab, "Easier Gone," remarking that "you guys have been asking for a duet for awhile."

Songs About Us is Jason's 12th studio album and features his current top-10, "How Far Does a Goodbye Go."

The couple met in 2012 when Brittany was a contestant on American Idol and tied the knot in 2015.

