Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar headed to Pittsburgh

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar is opening its third location on Pittsburgh's North Shore. 

The announcement arrived February 1 via a joint Instagram Reel on the restaurant and Jason's Instagram accounts.

The video opens with a brief aerial shot of Pittsburgh as a snippet of Jason's "She's Country" plays. After a three-second countdown, the words "Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar: Pittsburgh Coming Soon" flash across the screen as the big reveal.

Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar first opened in the heart of downtown Nashville in 2018 before expanding with a second outlet in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in 2023.

An opening date for the Pittsburgh location has yet to be announced.

For more information on Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, head to its website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!