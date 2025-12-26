Jason Aldean's family grows by one puppy — and one pig

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean attend the grand opening of Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Bar in Las Vegas, December, 2024 (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, expanded their family menagerie by two on Christmas.

Brittany posted video on her Instagram of their kids going on a scavenger hunt throughout the house and finding an English bulldog puppy named Romeo. As they were freaking out over that, Brittany was losing it over a brand new piglet that Jason brought into the kitchen right as she was about to cook bacon, no less.

The Aldeans already have a pig named Betty, which is why you see their son, Memphis Aldean Williams, asking, "Did Betty have a baby?" Turns out Romeo isn't related to Betty, but the two appear to be getting along.

Meanwhile, Jason's daughter Kendyl Williams, from his first marriage, was gifted a brand-new Ford Bronco.

Jon Pardi's wife, Summer Pardi, wrote in the comments, "This made my entire year."

