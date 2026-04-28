Jason Aldean reveals Luke Bryan's son is a scholarship-worthy quarterback

Not only did Jason Aldean just sell out the University of Georgia's stadium with fellow Peach State native Luke Bryan, the two duet on the title track of his new album, Songs About Us.

When it comes to friendships between two superstars, however, Jason admits it can be hard to get together.

"Luke and I both obviously have our careers, and he's doing American Idol stuff too," Jason explains. "So, he's out of town a lot and it's sometimes hard for us to catch up. But, you know, we'll see each other like out on the golf course somewhere or, you know, we like to hunt together, fish together, that kinda stuff, play golf, like whatever."

It's a friendship that's grown over nearly two decades.

"I've watched his boys grow up, and he's watched my kids grow up," Jason says. "And watching Bo now — his oldest boy is a quarterback and he's starting to get some D1 scholarships to go to college. ... So, it's cool, like you're invested more than just a friend."

"You're invested in the family, and he and I've been friends for almost 20 years at this point, so it's been a cool friendship, cool relationship," he adds. "And yes, we work together and do that kinda stuff, but we also hang out and have business ventures and different things away from music, too."

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