Jason Aldean to perform at Patriot Awards

Jason Aldean is set to perform at the seventh annual Patriot Awards on Thursday.

The singer will perform “Try That in a Small Town” and “How Far Does a Goodbye Go” at the Fox Nation event.

Jason and his wife, Brittany Aldean, will also be on hand to present the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award to Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk.

The Patriot Awards “honor and recognize America’s finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspirational everyday heroes.”

The ceremony will take place at The Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville, New York, and stream live on Fox Nation starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.