Jackson Dean explores two different worlds on third album, 'Magnolia Sage'

Jackson Dean's third studio album, Magnolia Sage, will arrive April 24, featuring 11 songs that fit into two worlds, Magnolia or Sage.

"Magnolia is soulful. Magnolia is the soft touch of someone else's hand on yours. Magnolia is a Maryland beach. Magnolia is something easy," Jackson explained on Instagram.

"Sage is western," he continued in another post. "Sage is the wild in Wyoming. Sage is rust and a crow on a fence post. Sage is the wind in your face."

The record contains the previously released "Be Your Man," "Over and Over" and his radio single, "Make a Liar," as well as the new track "Wildfire."

Here's the complete track listing for Jackson Dean's Magnolia Sage:

"Blacktop Blues"

"Make a Liar"

"Be Your Man"

"5th of July"

"Tennessee Moon"

"Over and Over"

"Hey Mississippi"

"Something Easy"

"Wildfire"

"Dust on a Dirt Road"

"Heart on the Range"

