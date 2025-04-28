It's Two for the Road with Dustin Lynch + Scotty McCreery this fall

Disney/Eric McCandless; Disney/Frank Micelotta
By Stephen Hubbard

Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery are teaming up to co-headline a tour together this fall.

The dozen-date Two for the Road Tour kicks off November 6 in Saginaw, Michigan, and wraps December 6 in Duluth, Minnesota.

This will be the first time in their careers that Dustin and Scotty have hit the road together. Walker Montgomery and Sons of Habit will join them on the run.

Fan presales start Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!