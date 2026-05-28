'It's a Dying Art': Little Big Town's 12th album is on the way

Little Big Town's 12th studio album, It's a Dying Art, will arrive Aug. 28, featuring collabs with Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley Monroe and Jason Isbell.

Co-produced by Karen Fairchild, the record finds the foursome "leaning into the sound and spirit of human-made music, embracing imperfection, emotion, and lived experience" according to a release announcing the news.

Kelsea guests on "Closing Time," while Ashley drops in on "Sucker for a Sad Song." Jason Isbell appears on "The Door."

LBT performed the album's lead track, "Hey There Sunshine," for the first time at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. Earlier, they debuted "Over and Over" during their set at Stagecoach.

Here's the complete track listing for Little Big Town's It's a Dying Art:

"Intro"

"Sucker for a Sad Song" (with Ashley Monroe)

"The Door" (with Jason Isbell)

"Dying Art"

"Hey There Sunshine"

"Over and Over"

"The Idea"

"We Could Have It All"

"Crickets"

"Closing Time" (with Kelsea Ballerini)

"Long Way to Your Heart"

"It's Coming Around"

"Jet Plane"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.