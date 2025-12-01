It 'Wouldn't Be Christmas' without Lady A on your TV

With a new holiday album, On This Winter's Night (Volume 2), and a Christmas tour, Lady A will be all over your TV in December.

You can watch the group sing "Wonderful Christmastime" on The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular Monday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. On Tuesday night they'll be performing one of the original songs on the album, "Wouldn't Be Christmas," along with a version of "Angels We Have Heard on High," during CMA Country Christmas. The show airs at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Both specials will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.

On Wednesday Lady A will be on NBC's Today to perform "Winter Wonderland." Their This Winter's Night tour kicks off Friday in Atlanta, Georgia; it's set to wrap up Dec. 23 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

On Christmas morning, you can see Charles Kelley, Hilary Scott and Dave Haywood perform another new original, "Why We Sing Noel," on NBC's Today. That same day, they'll be performing on The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Parade at 10 a.m. ET.

