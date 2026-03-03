Isn't it 'Ironic'? Ella Langley to play SXSW show with Alanis Morissette

Ella Langley's current victory lap will continue later this month as she headlines a special Spotify South by Southwest concert.

The "Choosin' Texas" hitmaker's currently enjoying a second week atop Billboard's all-genre Hot 100, as the song returns three weeks after it initially hit #1.

She'll play Spotify 20: Live at Stubb's Saturday, March 14, in Austin, co-headlining with '90s icon Alanis Morissette, who is famous for Jagged Little Pill hits like "You Oughta Know" and "Ironic."

The show will also feature a DJ set by St. Vincent and will be open to SXSW platinum and music badge holders.

