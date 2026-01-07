The inside scoop on Hudson Westbrook's 'Exclusive' new EP

Hudson Westbrook's just revealed the cover art and track listing for his Exclusive EP, which arrives Jan. 23.

The set leads off with the title track, "Exclusive," and continues with "LMWYL," "Lovin' on Me," and the previously released "If He Wanted To" and "Pretty Privilege."

The Texas native co-wrote all five songs.

The simple cover shows the 21-year-old leaning against a shadowy amber wall, wearing a Western shirt and jeans with a prominent belt buckle, with his hands in his pockets.

Meanwhile, Hudson's breakthrough hit, "House Again," starts 2026 as a top-10 hit. It's from his debut album, Texas Forever, which came out in July.

