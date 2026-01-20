Inside the Crash My Playa party Luke Bryan just threw in Mexico

That's a wrap on Luke Bryan's 11th annual Crash My Playa getaway vacation in Riviera Maya, Mexico, after the party came to a close on Sunday.

Riley Green and Dierks Bentley each headlined a night of the concert-driven event, with Luke taking the final two, as is traditional. Shenandoah and Parker McCollum joined him for the last evening's recurring Luke Bryan & Friends show, with Dierks, Dustin Lynch, Priscilla Block, George Birge and Kameron Marlowe also stopping by. Chase Matthew, Josh Ross, The Castellows and DJ Rock were part of the long weekend, as well.

“I cannot thank these fans enough for their support because they have helped us build this event over the last 11 years,” Luke says. “It could not happen without them and it could not happen without my artist friends who keep showing up year after year to make Crash My Playa what it is."

"This event is a place to bring sun, fun and country music to life," he continues. "I believe 2026 is going to be a great year if this is any indication on how we kick it off. Here we go!”

Look for details about the 2027 edition of Crash My Playa in the days to come.

