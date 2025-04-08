The impact of stress on student mental health by the numbers

Charlie Health introduces data highlighting the leading stressors for students and how each affects mental health—plus some tips for coping with stress as a student.

Stress is a nearly universal experience among students, especially those in college. A World Health Organization (WHO)-supported study of over 20,000 first-year students across nine countries found that 93.7% experienced stress in at least one major area, including finances, health, relationships, family, school, or loved ones' problems.

While it might just seem like a normal part of student life, stress in college students can actually have a serious impact. Data from the WHO study shows that higher stress levels were linked to increased odds of developing mental health disorders, including depression and anxiety. Similarly, another study found that common stressors—academic, family, extracurricular/job, and financial—directly lowered students' mental well-being, with academic and family pressures having particularly strong negative effects.

As such, student stress can have lasting effects when left unaddressed, contributing to long-term emotional and psychological challenges. These studies, and others like them, point to the importance of addressing student stress early—before it takes a toll on their health, academics, and relationships.

To further explore the link between student stress and mental health, Charlie Health looked at the data—including research on how different common stressors impact students' well-being and which mental health disorders are exacerbated by student stress. We also include some tips about how to manage stress effectively.

Academic stress is closely tied to mental well-being in college students—especially those who are nonbinary

It should come as no surprise that academic stress is a major factor influencing the mental well-being of college students. A 2022 study of over 840 students found a "moderate" to "strong" relationship between academic stress and mental well-being (correlation coefficient = 0.53). The study's data reveal that as perceived academic stress, measured by the Perception of Academic Stress Scale (PAS), increased, mental well-being, assessed using the Short Warwick-Edinburgh Mental Well-Being Scale (SWEMWBS), decreased.

The effects of academic stress weren't felt equally among all students. The study found that nonbinary students reported the highest academic stress (mean PAS score of 70.5) and the lowest mental well-being (mean SWEMWBS score of 17.2). In contrast, male students reported the lowest academic stress (mean PAS score of 63.9) and the highest mental well-being (mean SWEMWBS score of 21.4). Female students fell in between, with an average PAS score of 67.2 and an average SWEMWBS score of 18.9. These differences highlight that nonbinary students experienced significantly higher academic stress and poorer mental health compared to their male and female peers.

There is a feedback loop between academic stress and depression among college students

It's not just that academic stress worsens college students' mental health—negative mental health symptoms can also hinder academic performance. A 2022 study confirms that stress—both academic and family-related—is a significant contributor to depression in students, which then negatively impacts their academic performance.

Family is a recurring source of stress that impacts student mental health

In addition to academics, research shows that family and family issues are a consistent source of stress for students. The above 2022 study found that while academic stress and family stress both contribute to depression, family stress has a stronger and more statistically significant impact on depression.

Also, data from the 2020 WHO initiative showed that more than half of respondents (56.7%) experienced mild stress in their family relationships. This stress was linked to four mental health conditions, with the strongest connection (43.9%) found with borderline personality disorder (BPD) compared to other stressors.

The negative mental health effects of stress can begin in high school for some students

Many high school students experience chronic stress, which affects their academic success, mental health, and behavior—and often continues into college. According to a 2015 study conducted by NYU researchers, nearly half of high school students surveyed (49%) reported feeling great stress daily. Rates of daily stress were higher among female students (60%) than male students (41%). Homework was a consistently mentioned source of stress among these students, with nearly half (48%) doing at least three hours of homework per night (with girls doing more than boys).

The study found that stress persisted into college years, potentially leading to disengagement and mental health issues. Students reported using coping strategies like sports, exercise, and planning but also mentioned emotional exhaustion and substance use as common responses to continued stress during the college years.

How to cope with stress as a student

Balancing school, extracurriculars, and social life can be overwhelming, but there are ways to manage stress and protect your mental health. Here are three practical strategies for coping with school stress:

Set boundaries

It's important to create a healthy balance between schoolwork and personal time. Try setting a schedule for studying, taking regular breaks, and avoiding last-minute cramming. Learning to say no to extra commitments can also help prevent burnout.

Prioritize self-care

Taking care of yourself is just as important as keeping up with assignments. Get enough sleep, eat nourishing meals, and find time for activities that help you recharge, whether it's exercising, listening to music, or spending time with friends.

Seek support

If school stress feels overwhelming, don't hesitate to ask for help. Talk to a teacher, school counselor, or a trusted friend. If you need additional support, professional mental health resources can make a difference.