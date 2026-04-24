If you think Maryland's not country, Jackson Dean's ready to 'Make a Liar' of you

Jackson Dean's third album, Magnolia Sage, paints a picture of two different parts of the country.

The Magnolia half represents the Southeast and the East Coast, while Sage is oriented toward the West.

So where does the "Heaven's to Betsy" hitmaker fall on the map?

"I was born and raised about 20 minutes outside of Annapolis, Maryland," Jackson explains. "The town I grew up in is called Odenton. You’ve got a whole bunch of corn fields and you’ve got a whole bunch of crabs. The only thing city about Maryland is Baltimore and D.C."

If you're still wondering where he gets his country cred, Jackson points to his father.

"My dad was big into the blues and funk, but at heart he was [into] old country and stuff," he says. "So, that’s where that part of it came in, you know."

"I was born on a dead-end street with a gun range at the end of it that backed up to a swamp. And I spent more time in there than I did with people. So, that's where that comes from," he adds.



Magnolia Sage is out now, featuring Jackson's latest hit, "Make a Liar."

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