If 'Nothing Else,' Thomas Rhett could still sing after he broke his ankle

There's little doubt about it: Thomas Rhett is a trouper who can make the best of a bad sitch.

You can catch up on his current situation in a new Instagram video he titled "How I Broke My Ankle at a Forrest Frank Concert."

“I can’t sing Thomas Rhett’s verse, can I?” the Christian singer asks from the stage of the Bridgestone in Nashville Sunday night. From there, the spotlight pans to find TR sitting in the audience.

As TR comes down the stairs, however, he trips, but immediately recovers and joins Frank onstage. Even through the performance of "Nothing Else" — which involves a lot of jumping by both performers — it's hard to tell anything's wrong.

It's when you see TR's bandaged foot and his wife, Lauren, pushing him in a wheelchair backstage that you realize something's wrong.

“You know, sometimes you just have to sing at a Forrest Frank concert and break your ankle in the process," he comments.

TR's good disposition continues, even though Lauren can't seem to stop laughing at the situation.

"You have no mercy at all," TR says to her, as she keeps laughing and apologizes.

The good new is, Thomas Rhett should have plenty of time to heal before his tour kicks off in June.

