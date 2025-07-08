If it 'weren't for the wind,' Ella Langley wouldn't be #1

Ella Langley has her second #1 in less than a year as "weren't for the wind" tops the country chart.

Langley co-wrote the song with Johnny Clawson and Joybeth Taylor.

"Theres no telling how many hours me and @joybethtaylor have put into having this moment together. Since that day on my back porch (the day we wrote our first song) we've dreamt about getting a #1 together," Ella shared on Instagram.

"Sitting a on plane flying back to Nashville with tears rolling out of my eyes thinking about how much we’ve talked about this moment and what it means to actually have it together," she closed. "We did it JB."

In December, Ella and Riley Green made it to #1 with "you look like you love me." Riley's new radio single, "Don't Mind if I Do," also features Ella, while she just released "Never Met Anyone Like You" with HARDY.

