'If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay': The latest in the Carly Pearce/Riley Green duet drama

The title of the new Carly Pearce/Riley Green duet is out, along with more sultry pictures from what appears to be a spicy video shoot.

Carly's latest social media post reveals the cover of "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay," along with its March 13 arrival date.

The cover of the track shows Carly in the same white negligee as previous photos, locked in an embrace with Riley, who's wearing a white T-shirt, looking like he's about to kiss her. A shot from the video offers a similar pose.

Carly first started hinting at the collab Feb. 23, as she cleared her Instagram and posted a solo photo in the negligee. A March 4 video showed a man running his hand down her leg while she was holding a glass of wine, along with a snippet where Carly sings "Baby isn’t doing this the definition of insane."

The next day brought the first video of the pair together, with Riley adding harmony to the line Carly previously released.

"If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" will be the latest preview of Carly's upcoming fifth studio album, following "Church Girl" and her current radio single, "Dream Come True."

