If 'Church Girl' left you wondering, Carly Pearce wants to talk to you about her faith

Carly Pearce goes deep and explores some potentially controversial topics on her latest release, "Church Girl."

If you're brave enough to check out the comments on her socials, you'll see the conversation around it has evolved into a full-on theological debate, becoming heated enough that Carly herself had to step in and remind her fans to keep it friendly.

So where does she fall when it comes to religion?

"My faith is very important to me, and I do believe that nothing that we go through is by chance," Carly says. "And I think when you get to that realization and you’re rooted in that kind of truth, things become a lot easier to process and to understand."

"And I just think life experience has made me kind of get to a place over the last five years where I really do feel like I can get through anything," she continues. "And that’s a nice place to be. And I’m really happy in my skin and I know who I am, and I think that’s a good place to be."

Carly's radio single "Dream Come True" preceded "Church Girl" as one of only two previews of her much-anticipated fifth studio album so far. Her fourth album, hummingbird, dates back to the summer of 2024, leaving fans hungry for new music.

