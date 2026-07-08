Hummingbird Dark + Whiskey JYPSI: Eric Church recreates a favorite guitar for the masses

If you'd like to play a guitar like the one Eric Church has taken with him on tour for the past couple years, it's now possible with the arrival of the Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Eric Church Hummingbird Dark.

The limited-edition acoustic-electric guitar was created in the image of The Chief's beloved Gibson Hummingbird, which came out a decade ago.

“For me, a great guitar is about expression—finding something honest and putting it out into the world,” he says. “We’ve been working on this Epiphone Hummingbird Dark, and it’s been with me out on the road for the past two years, part of that journey every single night."

"It’s where songs take shape," he continues, "where ideas turn into something real. I’m excited for other players to get their hands on it and see where it leads them, because that’s what this is all about—finding your voice and having the right partner to help you say it.”

The new Eric Church Hummingbird Dark costs $800 and is available at authorized Epiphone dealers, at Gibson Garage locations and online.

To celebrate the guitar, Eric's Whiskey JYPSI brand teamed up with Gibson to create a custom case that holds a guitar strap, two rocks glasses and a special bottle of whiskey. You can find out more online.

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