Hudson Westbrook's hometown benefit concert raises $100K

Hudson Westbrook presents the Erath Country Junior Livestock Association with a check for $100,000 at his headline benefit show in Stephenville, TX on Nov. 1 (Photo credit: Ian Noh)

Hudson Westbrook raised some money for a cause that's close to his heart.

The singer performed a benefit concert in his hometown of Stephenvile, Texas, on Saturday to give back to the Erath Country Junior Livestock Association. The show ended up raising $100,000, which will go toward rebuilding livestock facilities in the community.

“These funds are going to rebuild the same livestock barn I grew up showing my pigs in,” Hudson said in a statement. “To be able to give back to the community in this way and to have so many people I’ve known all my life show up means everything to me and my crew.”

Ahead of the event, Hudson received two plaques from his record label — one for the RIAA Gold-certified song “5 to 9” and the other for the RIAA Platinum-certified single “House Again.”

Hudson is currently on the road headlining his Texas Forever fall tour. Next year he'll join Morgan Wallen's Still the Problem tour as an opener.

