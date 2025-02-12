How Tim McGraw & Travis Tritt inspired Chayce Beckham's 'Everything I Need'

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

As "Everything I Need" continues its ascent on the country charts, Chayce Beckham has shared how hits from Travis Tritt and Tim McGraw served as core inspiration.

"We were opening up for Luke Bryan on Farm Tour, and I had a couple of my buddies that I write with all the time there out on the bus with me and they came out there. We wanted to write a song like [Travis Tritt's] 'Great Day to Be Alive' or [Tim McGraw's] 'Where the Green Grass Grows.' Just something to kind of up everybody's spirits while they're listening to my album," Chayce recalls to ABC Audio.

"['Everything I Need'] ended up being a pretty popular favorite amongst everybody who got to hear the record," he notes. "So we took it to radio and it's technically my third, but it's kind of my second ever, like, solo single at country radio." 

Chayce's earlier singles include the Lindsay Ell-assisted "Can't Do Without Me" and his autobiographical #1 hit, "23."

You can find "Everything I Need" on Chayce's debut album, Bad for Me, out now.

