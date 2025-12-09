How Santa tried to turn Riley Green into a drummer

It would make a great country music story if Riley Green's favorite Christmas present paved the way for the flourishing career he has now.

And while the Alabama native did ask Santa for a musical instrument growing up, he admits it didn't really go anywhere.

"You know, I feel like a guitar should have been like the gift that I got that really worked out," he reflects. "But I got a drum set one time and that one I was really excited about."

"It didn't pan out and I think my parents hated it," he adds. "But that was the one that I was the most fired up about."

Riley's sole holiday song at this point is "Christmas to Me," which he performed on this year's CMA Country Christmas special on ABC. If you missed it, you can stream the show now on Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.