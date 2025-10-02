How much house does $500,000 buy you in Punta Gorda?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Ocala, FL.

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Punta Gorda?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Punta Gorda right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

15916 Sugar Hill Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33982

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,246

- See 15916 Sugar Hill Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 on Redfin.com

25393 Durango Ct, Punta Gorda, FL 33955

- Price: $499,895

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,761

- See 25393 Durango Ct, Punta Gorda, FL 33955 on Redfin.com

16510 Seven Lakes Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33982

- Price: $499,780

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,181

- See 16510 Seven Lakes Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 on Redfin.com

7518 Paspalum, Punta Gorda, FL 33955

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,232

- See 7518 Paspalum, Punta Gorda, FL 33955 on Redfin.com

25197 Delgado Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33955

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,200

- See 25197 Delgado Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33955 on Redfin.com

24349 Kingsway Cir, Punta Gorda, FL 33983

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,000

- See 24349 Kingsway Cir, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 on Redfin.com

136 Sequoyah Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33954

- Price: $499,700

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,068

- See 136 Sequoyah Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 on Redfin.com

448 Boundary Blvd, Rotonda West, FL 33947

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,036

- See 448 Boundary Blvd, Rotonda West, FL 33947 on Redfin.com

4210 Palm Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

- Price: $499,990

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,798

- See 4210 Palm Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 on Redfin.com

95 N Marion Ct, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,225

- See 95 N Marion Ct, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 on Redfin.com

15836 Appalachian Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33982

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,178

- See 15836 Appalachian Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 on Redfin.com

2325 Padre Island Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,148

- See 2325 Padre Island Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 on Redfin.com

6170 David Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33981

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,137

- See 6170 David Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com

13348 Boabadilla Ln, Port Charlotte, FL 33981

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,992

- See 13348 Boabadilla Ln, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com

206 Porto Velho St, Punta Gorda, FL 33983

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,933

- See 206 Porto Velho St, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 on Redfin.com

727 Rotonda Cir, Rotonda West, FL 33947

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,917

- See 727 Rotonda Cir, Rotonda West, FL 33947 on Redfin.com

7330 Printer St, Port Charlotte, FL 33981

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,884

- See 7330 Printer St, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com

7282 Printer St, Port Charlotte, FL 33981

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,884

- See 7282 Printer St, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com

825 Via Tunis, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

- Price: $499,990

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,866

- See 825 Via Tunis, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 on Redfin.com

8952 Scallop Way, Placida, FL 33946

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,843

- See 8952 Scallop Way, Placida, FL 33946 on Redfin.com

105 Westwind Dr, Placida, FL 33946

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,794

- See 105 Westwind Dr, Placida, FL 33946 on Redfin.com

2919 Shannon Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

- Price: $499,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,778

- See 2919 Shannon Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 on Redfin.com

184 Spring Dr, Rotonda West, FL 33947

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,770

- See 184 Spring Dr, Rotonda West, FL 33947 on Redfin.com

23466 Garrett Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33954

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,715

- See 23466 Garrett Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 on Redfin.com

8559 Waldrep St, Port Charlotte, FL 33981

- Price: $499,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,665

- See 8559 Waldrep St, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com

5041 N Beach Rd, Englewood, FL 34223

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,536

- See 5041 N Beach Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 on Redfin.com

8861 Calumet Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33981

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,401

- See 8861 Calumet Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com

1493 Janet Pl, Englewood, FL 34223

- Price: $499,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,554

- See 1493 Janet Pl, Englewood, FL 34223 on Redfin.com

15184 Aldama Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33981

- Price: $499,999

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,514

- See 15184 Aldama Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.