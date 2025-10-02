How much house does $500,000 buy you in Naples?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Jacksonville, FL. (Alena Mozhjer // Shutterstock/Alena Mozhjer // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Naples?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Naples right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

2073 Fairmont Ln, Naples, FL 34120
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,032
- See 2073 Fairmont Ln, Naples, FL 34120 on Redfin.com

1090 24Th Ave Ne, Naples, FL 34120
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,012
- See 1090 24Th Ave Ne, Naples, FL 34120 on Redfin.com

3508 Magenta Ct, Naples, FL 34112
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,750
- See 3508 Magenta Ct, Naples, FL 34112 on Redfin.com

5402 Hardee St, Naples, FL 34113
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,000
- See 5402 Hardee St, Naples, FL 34113 on Redfin.com

6502 Monterey Pt, Naples, FL 34105
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,143
- See 6502 Monterey Pt, Naples, FL 34105 on Redfin.com

4074 Sonoma Oaks Cir, Naples, FL 34119
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,018
- See 4074 Sonoma Oaks Cir, Naples, FL 34119 on Redfin.com

15286 Summit Place Cir, Naples, FL 34119
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,800
- See 15286 Summit Place Cir, Naples, FL 34119 on Redfin.com

2353 Anguilla Dr, Naples, FL 34120
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,110
- See 2353 Anguilla Dr, Naples, FL 34120 on Redfin.com

892 Grand Rapids Blvd, Naples, FL 34120
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,689
- See 892 Grand Rapids Blvd, Naples, FL 34120 on Redfin.com

3279 31St Ave Ne, Naples, FL 34120
- Price: $499,990
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,600
- See 3279 31St Ave Ne, Naples, FL 34120 on Redfin.com

4768 40Th St Ne, Naples, FL 34120
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,516
- See 4768 40Th St Ne, Naples, FL 34120 on Redfin.com

238 Indies Dr E, Naples, FL 34114
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,509
- See 238 Indies Dr E, Naples, FL 34114 on Redfin.com

4387 70Th Ave Ne, Naples, FL 34120
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,495
- See 4387 70Th Ave Ne, Naples, FL 34120 on Redfin.com

2940 10Th Ave Ne, Naples, FL 34120
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,419
- See 2940 10Th Ave Ne, Naples, FL 34120 on Redfin.com

767 Glendale Ave, Naples, FL 34110
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,380
- See 767 Glendale Ave, Naples, FL 34110 on Redfin.com

2421 22Nd Ave Ne, Naples, FL 34120
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,350
- See 2421 22Nd Ave Ne, Naples, FL 34120 on Redfin.com

1141 S Alhambra Cir, Naples, FL 34103
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,147
- See 1141 S Alhambra Cir, Naples, FL 34103 on Redfin.com

697 Pine Vale Dr, Naples, FL 34104
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,092
- See 697 Pine Vale Dr, Naples, FL 34104 on Redfin.com

7503 Firenze Ln, Naples, FL 34114
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,708
- See 7503 Firenze Ln, Naples, FL 34114 on Redfin.com

4824 Lasqueti Way, Naples, FL 34119
- Price: $499,999
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,680
- See 4824 Lasqueti Way, Naples, FL 34119 on Redfin.com

201 Vintage Bay Dr, Marco Island, FL 34145
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,637
- See 201 Vintage Bay Dr, Marco Island, FL 34145 on Redfin.com

4660 Winged Foot Ct, Naples, FL 34112
- Price: $499,999
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,629
- See 4660 Winged Foot Ct, Naples, FL 34112 on Redfin.com

4713 Arboretum Cir, Naples, FL 34112
- Price: $499,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,480
- See 4713 Arboretum Cir, Naples, FL 34112 on Redfin.com

3300 Binnacle Dr, Naples, FL 34103
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,378
- See 3300 Binnacle Dr, Naples, FL 34103 on Redfin.com

9834 Giaveno Cir, Naples, FL 34113
- Price: $499,999
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,232
- See 9834 Giaveno Cir, Naples, FL 34113 on Redfin.com

226 3Rd St, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,083
- See 226 3Rd St, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 on Redfin.com

1537 Chesapeake Ave, Naples, FL 34102
- Price: $499,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,080
- See 1537 Chesapeake Ave, Naples, FL 34102 on Redfin.com

180 Seaview Ct, Marco Island, FL 34145
- Price: $500,000
- 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 590
- See 180 Seaview Ct, Marco Island, FL 34145 on Redfin.com

900 Broad Ave S, Naples, FL 34102
- Price: $499,900
- 0 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 350
- See 900 Broad Ave S, Naples, FL 34102 on Redfin.com

