How much house $1 million buys you in Miami

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Miami, FL.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Miami. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

726 NW 136th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,826

- Price per square foot: $353

- See 726 NW 136th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

1050 NE 82nd St, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,500

- Price per square foot: $400

- See 1050 NE 82nd St, Miami on Redfin.com

600 NW 99th St, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,130

- Price per square foot: $469

- See 600 NW 99th St, Miami on Redfin.com

8841 SW 54th St, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,002

- Price per square foot: $499

- See 8841 SW 54th St, Miami on Redfin.com

3373 Thomas Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,971

- Price per square foot: $507

- See 3373 Thomas Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

23100 SW 192nd Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,892

- Price per square foot: $528

- See 23100 SW 192nd Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

5501 NW 2nd Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,680

- Price per square foot: $595

- See 5501 NW 2nd Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

999 SW 1st Ave #1617, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,438

- Price per square foot: $695

- See 999 SW 1st Ave #1617, Miami on Redfin.com

17020 NE 11th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,414

- Price per square foot: $707

- See 17020 NE 11th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

1757 SW 24th Ter, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,105

- Price per square foot: $904

- See 1757 SW 24th Ter, Miami on Redfin.com

711 NE 61st St, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 952

- Price per square foot: $1,050

- See 711 NE 61st St, Miami on Redfin.com

14480 SW 22nd St, Miami

- Price: $999,999

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,727

- Price per square foot: $268

- See 14480 SW 22nd St, Miami on Redfin.com

15451 SW 30th St, Miami

- Price: $999,999

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,415

- Price per square foot: $292

- See 15451 SW 30th St, Miami on Redfin.com

1721 SW 24th Ter, Miami

- Price: $999,999

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,951

- Price per square foot: $512

- See 1721 SW 24th Ter, Miami on Redfin.com

950 NE 172nd St, Miami

- Price: $999,999

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,726

- Price per square foot: $579

- See 950 NE 172nd St, Miami on Redfin.com

3375 SW 29th Ter, Miami

- Price: $999,995

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,442

- Price per square foot: $693

- See 3375 SW 29th Ter, Miami on Redfin.com

942 NW 133rd Ct, Miami

- Price: $999,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,676

- Price per square foot: $373

- See 942 NW 133rd Ct, Miami on Redfin.com

22986 SW 128th Pl, Miami

- Price: $999,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,191

- Price per square foot: $313

- See 22986 SW 128th Pl, Miami on Redfin.com

9471 SW 10th St, Miami

- Price: $999,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,488

- Price per square foot: $401

- See 9471 SW 10th St, Miami on Redfin.com

2711 SW 117th Ct, Miami

- Price: $999,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,047

- Price per square foot: $488

- See 2711 SW 117th Ct, Miami on Redfin.com

15263 SW 141 St, Miami

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,795

- Price per square foot: $357

- See 15263 SW 141 St, Miami on Redfin.com

5161 SW 159th Ct, Miami

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,496

- Price per square foot: $400

- See 5161 SW 159th Ct, Miami on Redfin.com

6530 SW 45th St, Miami

- Price: $999,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,892

- Price per square foot: $528

- See 6530 SW 45th St, Miami on Redfin.com

21000 NE 26th Ave, Miami

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,579

- Price per square foot: $632

- See 21000 NE 26th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

650 NE 32nd St #4203, Miami

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,198

- Price per square foot: $833

- See 650 NE 32nd St #4203, Miami on Redfin.com

85 NW 47th St, Miami

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,144

- Price per square foot: $873

- See 85 NW 47th St, Miami on Redfin.com

2020 N Bayshore Dr #2509, Miami

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,128

- Price per square foot: $885

- See 2020 N Bayshore Dr #2509, Miami on Redfin.com

45 SW 9th St #3403, Miami

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,121

- Price per square foot: $891

- See 45 SW 9th St #3403, Miami on Redfin.com

1300 S Miami Ave #3402, Miami

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,088

- Price per square foot: $918

- See 1300 S Miami Ave #3402, Miami on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.