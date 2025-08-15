How Huey Lewis caused a 'Late Great Heartbreak' for Old Dominion

The creation of Old Dominion's newest song, "Late Great Heartbreak," started with a simple question: "What if we made a Huey Lewis song?"

Of course, he's the man responsible for '80s hits like "The Power of Love," "The Heart of Rock & Roll" and "If This Is It," along with his band The News. Invoking his name opened a new vein of creativity for OD.

“The freedom we feel now comes through in the amount of fun we have during the recording process,” lead singer Matthew Ramsey says. “It was inspiring to goof off. There wasn’t any pressure in the room. We just wanted to laugh our a**** off and make a song that was catchy as hell.”

"Late Great Heartbreak" is the final preview of the band's sixth album, Barbara, before it arrives Aug. 22. Old Dominion has revealed nearly half the record, including the tracks "Making Good Time," "Me Most Nights," "Water My Flowers," "Man or the Song" and "Miss You Man."

