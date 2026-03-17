How gas prices have changed in Jacksonville in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Lakeland using data from AAA.

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How gas prices have changed in Jacksonville in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Jacksonville, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 16.

Jacksonville by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.72

--- Florida average: $3.73

- Week change: +$0.21 (+6.0%)

- Year change: +$0.61 (+19.5%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.88 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $5.12

- Week change: +$0.33 (+7.0%)

- Year change: +$1.44 (+39.0%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.74 (6/12/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Springfield, MO: $3.03

#2. Le Flore-Sequoyah, OK: $3.04

#3. Fort Smith (AR only), AR: $3.05

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.65

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#4. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.68

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#3. San Francisco, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.69

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#2. San Rafael, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.70

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#1. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.71