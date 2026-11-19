The night before an NFL home game costs about 11% more than a typical night, according to an Engine analysis of 63 million hotel prices. Engine, a business travel platform, looked at hotels around all 32 NFL stadiums to see how much a home game adds to a hotel bill. In most cities, not much. Green Bay, Wisconsin, is where it hits hardest. A hotel near Lambeau Field costs about $151 on a typical fall Saturday. The Saturday before a Packers game, it costs about $225 more.

A bar graph showing the hotel prices the night before an NFL home game across different stadiums. (Stacker/Stacker)

Engine

Which NFL cities are the most sensitive?

Green Bay tops the list. Pittsburgh is second at 91%, adding about $217 to a typical $240 night near Acrisure Stadium. Even when Saturdays shared with Pitt games are excluded, the increase is 81%. Minnesota, Buffalo, Dallas, Kansas City, Denver and Cleveland follow, with increases ranging from 34% to 42%.

A table ranking different stadiums where a home game raises hotel prices the most. (Stacker/Stacker)

Engine

Where does a game barely matter?

In eight cities, game night costs about the same as any other night. Most are major business-travel markets where a football crowd barely registers: Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, the Washington, D.C., suburbs and Nashville, Tennessee. Gillette Stadium sits 25 miles from Boston, so hotel prices there follow Boston's calendar, not the Patriots'. Small dips in the table are normal week-to-week fluctuations, not a sign that games make hotels cheaper.

A table ranking different stadiums where a home game barely moves hotel prices. (Stacker/Stacker)

Engine

Is Saturday or Sunday night worse?

Usually Saturday. But in 12 markets, the night of a Sunday game costs more, as fans stay over and business travelers fly in for Monday meetings. Green Bay is 206% above normal that night, followed by Pittsburgh at 77% and Buffalo at 70%. Prime-time games have an even bigger impact. The Eagles at Green Bay on a Monday in November pushed hotels near Lambeau to $520.

How to plan around it

In 23 of 32 cities, a home game adds less than 25%. In Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Kansas City and Dallas, prices return to normal on Monday, so a work trip that starts Monday avoids the spike. In Chicago and Washington, watch for Monday night games instead. They raised prices about 60% in cities where Sunday games made little difference.

Methodology: Engine analyzed about 63 million all-in nightly hotel prices including room, tax and fees, shown in its searches for one- to three-night stays booked up to 120 days ahead, at hotels within 5 to 25 miles of each stadium, from Sept. 1, 2025 through Feb. 17, 2026. Each game night was compared with the median of the same weekday in non-game weeks within four weeks, excluding Thanksgiving week, Christmas week and college game nights. Team figures are the median across each team's regular-season home games. Prices are what travelers saw in searches, not what they paid.

This story was produced by Engine and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.