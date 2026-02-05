Horses, butterflies & a Highland cow: Dolly Parton's dinner empire

In addition to being a beloved global superstar and having her own theme park, did you know Dolly Parton runs the world's most-visited dinner attraction?

Dolly Parton's Stampede is set to kick off its 39th season on Friday. Visitors enjoy a four-course meal while watching an equestrian show that combines music, storytelling and comedy. Buttercup, a Highland cow, also makes her debut this season.

“When I first dreamed up my Stampede, I wanted it to have delicious food that people could feast on while being swept up in a thrilling, fun and entertaining show – something the whole family could experience together,” Dolly says. “Every time I see the show, I find myself grinning from ear to ear – watching our talented riders and beautiful horses never gets old."

"But my favorite part? You probably won’t be surprised that it’s the ‘Butterfly Dreams’ segment," Dolly continues. "Seeing our horses turn into magnificent butterflies is one of my dreams come to life, right there in the arena.”

There are locations of Dolly Parton's Stampede in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Branson, Missouri.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.