'Hold My Hand': Scotty McCreery and his son share a love for Hootie & the Blowfish

Even though he's only 3, Scotty McCreery's son Avery McCreery is already a music buff who loves going on the road with his dad.

"Avery goes through phases," Scotty explains. "Right now, he is a massive Ronnie Milsap fan. That's all we listen to in the car, to the point where I never thought I'd get tired of Ronnie, but it's getting close."

Scotty's hit "Bottle Rockets" was inspired by the summers he spent listening to Hootie & the Blowfish growing up and includes a rerecording of the band singing the chorus of their huge hit "Hold My Hand."

Just before the collab came together, Avery discovered the band for himself.

"Probably just a month prior," Scotty recalls, "we got into a Hootie phase with Avery, and 'Hold My Hand' was the song. He was like, 'Can you play this on guitar?' And I was playing it for him. So when he heard Daddy sing, and then he heard 'Hold My Hand,' he was like, 'That's the Hootie song!' So Avery's a big fan."

Of course, "Bottle Rockets" did a lot more than just impress his son. Scotty and the band celebrated its chart-topping success Thursday with a #1 party at BMI in Nashville.

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