'Hits Me': Hudson Westbrook's new track may be as sad as 'House Again'

Hudson Westbrook is heartbroken and lonely in his new song, "Hits Me."

"That's when it hits me/ Lonely with a side of misery/ I'm laying in bed and I'm up in my head with the words that you said on repeat," he sings on the track he co-wrote. "On repeat like an old sad song/ The walls come down and the sky falls/ Just when I think I'm finally through and the me missing you might miss me/ Yeah, that's when it hits me."

You can check out the Texas native's equally plaintive music video, which was shot in Marfa.

After his recently wrapped stint on Bailey Zimmerman's Different Night, Same Rodeo tour, Hudson will soon head out to join Morgan Wallen on his Still the Problem Tour July 24 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The "House Again" hitmaker plays Chicago's Windy City Smokeout on Friday.

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