'Hey baby, let's go to Vegas': Carter Faith covers Faith Hill for ACM anthem

Newcomer Carter Faith's cover of Faith Hill's "Let's Go to Vegas" is the official anthem of the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, and it's featured in the just-released trailer for the show.

Dating back to 1995, "Let's Go to Vegas" was the lead single from Faith's second album, It Matters to Me, and would go on to become a top-five hit.

You can check out Carter's version via Amazon Music. She's nominated for album of the year for her debut, Cherry Valley, and is set to perform on the show, as well.

Meanwhile, the ACMs announced you'll be able to watch the livestream of the ACM Red Carpet exclusively via Amazon Music starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Shania Twain hosts the 61st ACMs live from MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17 starting at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

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