Toast reports that Thanksgiving Eve sees a 72% rise in alcohol sales and a 311% increase in pie orders, as bars become popular among young crowds.

Toast data shows that Thanksgiving Eve is a busy night for restaurants and bars, with alcohol and food sales both climbing. Guests hit the bars or give their kitchens a break, with beer, hard seltzer, and pies seeing especially large bumps.

Thanksgiving Eve has a reputation in hometowns across America: It’s the night young folks hit the local bars, bumping into their entire graduating class.

Looking at data from full-service restaurants and bars on the Toast platform, it seems that reputation is well earned. The analysis examined data from Thanksgiving Eve 2025 and compared it with a “normal” day, calculated by averaging every other Wednesday of that year. The results showed what you might expect: alcohol sales skyrocketed, as did orders for pie and late-night transactions. In short, guests were likely either hitting the bars, prepping for the holiday, or both.

Here are some of the key takeaways from Toast’s restaurant and bar data on Thanksgiving Eve, with all figures compared to an average Wednesday:

Alcohol sales were up 72%.

Watered down: Hard seltzer sales spiked 240%.

Pie sales were up 311%.

Late night's alright: 11 p.m. to midnight transactions rose 238%.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) was up 28%.

Cut the limes: Tequila sales jumped 146%.



A data graphic revealing that alcohol sales help drive Thanksgiving Eve spending. (Stacker/Stacker)

Toast

Alcohol data: What do people drink on Thanksgiving Eve?

Alcohol sales were up 72% overall on Thanksgiving Eve 2025, compared with a typical Wednesday.

Hard seltzer sales jumped 240%.

Spirits like tequila (+146%), vodka (+141%), and rum (+122%) saw big jumps.

Beer sales rose +76%, making it the most popular alcoholic drink by far in terms of total orders.

Though Toast's data doesn't track diners' ages, alcohol sales on Thanksgiving Eve seem to affirm the cultural notion that younger folks use the night to visit bars in their hometowns. Hard seltzers are especially popular among younger consumers, so it's no surprise that Thanksgiving Eve saw a +240% sales spike. It's worth remembering, though, that growth doesn't necessarily translate to overall volume. Beer remained the most popular order on Thanksgiving Eve 2025, with a 76% increase over a typical Wednesday. In terms of raw numbers, in fact, bargoers ordered more than double the number of beers on Thanksgiving Eve than the next-most-popular choice, mixed drinks.

The shots might also flow on Thanksgiving Eve: Spirits like tequila (+146%), vodka (+141%), and rum (+122%) saw big jumps compared with a typical Wednesday in 2025. Wine saw the most modest uptick, at just 10%. Still, all alcohol categories saw a bump.

A data graphic revealing that hard seltzer sales skyrocketed on Thanksgiving Eve. (Stacker/Stacker)

Toast

Pizza and pie: Which foods are restaurant guests ordering on Thanksgiving Eve?

Thanksgiving jump start? Pie orders were up 311%.

Pizza orders were up 48%.

Bar favorites like nachos (+24%), fries (+22%), and chicken tenders (+35%) saw jumps.

Salad orders were down 5%.

Nearly all food categories saw a bump on Thanksgiving Eve 2025. There are a number of reasons guests might be more likely to order food, such as:

People ordering desserts to ease the holiday kitchen workload.

Hosts and guests are saving themselves the hassle of cooking ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and instead opting for takeout mainstays like pizza or sushi.

Bar-goers munching on classic shareables like nachos, fries, or chicken tenders.

Naturally, those inferences don’t account for everyone, but they do go a long way to help explain why pies would be up 311% or why sushi would be up 40%. It might not seem obvious that late-night bar-hoppers would opt for raw fish — but someone already prepping tomorrow’s 20-pound bird might.

It seems folks aren’t much in the mood for health food around Thanksgiving, however. Salad orders declined by 5% compared with a normal Wednesday.

A data graphic revealing that pies and pizza sell big before Thanksgiving. (Stacker/Stacker)

Toast

Late night is big business on Thanksgiving Eve

The 11 p.m. hour saw a 238% increase in transactions compared with a typical Wednesday

10 p.m. (+129%) and 9 p.m. (41%) saw significant bumps, too.

Transactions were up 17% overall compared with a typical Wednesday.

Hitting the bars and staying out late is a time-honored tradition on Thanksgiving Eve, and the 2025 data backs that assertion. Compared with a typical Wednesday night, transactions increased starting at 9 p.m. (+41%), climbing further at 10 p.m.(+129%), and continuing into the 11 p.m. hour (+238%).

A data graphic revealing that late-night spending surges on Thanksgiving Eve. (Stacker/Stacker)

Toast

And it’s not that spending simply shifted to a different time of day. Average GMV was up 28% compared to a typical Wednesday, while transactions were up 17%. The average tip was slightly lower on Thanksgiving Eve — 18.8% compared to 19% — which could be explained by guests leaving smaller tips on simple drink orders. The average check size, however, was up 9%.

Thanksgiving Eve is clearly a big night for the hospitality industry. It’s likely powered by an interesting mix of bar hopping, cooking fatigue, and holiday prep. Restaurants may want to consider stocking up on hard seltzers and pies while they still can.

DISCLAIMER: This information is provided for general informational purposes only, and publication does not constitute an endorsement.

This story was produced by Toast and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.