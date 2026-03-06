Her place: Ashley Cooke's headed to 'Marshals'

Ashley Cooke (David O'Donohue)
By Andrea Dresdale

Riley Green isn't the only country artist on the set of the Yellowstone spinoff Marshals.

Sunday's episode of the series features a cameo appearance from Ashley Cooke. The "Your Place" singer will be seen in a bar performing her track "Next To You" from her 2023 debut album, Shot In the Dark.

Marshals airs Sunday nights on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT and streams on Paramount+.

In other Ashley Cooke news, she just released Ace Sessions, a collection of acoustic versions of songs from her 2025 project, Ace, which you can now watch on YouTube. Her version of the late Glen Campbell classic "Southern Nights" — which will appear on Gavin Adcock's upcoming project Country Never Dies — is also out now.

Next, Ashley heads to the U.K. for C2C: Country to Country 2026, where she'll perform in London, England; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Glasgow, Scotland. Later this month, she'll join John Pardi on his Honkytonk Hollywood Tour.

