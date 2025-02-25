Hear Parker McCollum's 'big accident' that just missed his last album

Parker McCollum's latest hit, "What Kinda Man," pretty well just fell out of the air -- but it's taking a little longer for it to make it onto vinyl.

"The song was a big accident, really," the Texas native tells ABC Audio. "I was sitting in my house by myself and just kind of word vomited that verse and chorus out one day. I mean just one take."

"Luckily my phone was recording," he continues, "and so I was able to remember what I had said, but I just kind of freestyled it out. And then exactly what I sang out that first time is what the song is."

Still, Parker did call in some first-class songwriters to help him flesh it out.

"Jeremy [Spillman] and Natalie [Hemby] were at my house one day and I said, 'Man, I would love to finish this song. I don't really know what to do with it.' And we finished it," he recalls.

"I actually wrote it for the last record and didn't cut it," he goes on to reveal. "And then I went in to cut this record, and I mean, it was like three weeks later it was on the radio."

While you won't find "What Kinda Man" on 2023's Never Enough, watch for it on Parker's next album, which should arrive sometime this year.

