Hear Dolly Parton & Zac Brown soar on 'Butterfly'

You get the chance to step into the studio with Zac Brown and Dolly Parton in their new video for "Butterfly."

"Getting to record 'Butterfly' with Dolly is a dream come true," Zac says of the new track from Zac Brown Band's Love & Fear album. "She's always been one of my biggest inspirations, not just as an artist, but as a person. Collaborating with her brought a whole new perspective to the song."

"Together, we were able to capture the power of storytelling," he adds, "weaving a narrative we hope will deeply resonate with listeners. Her voice brings so much heart and soul to this track and singing it with her was pure magic. This song was written for my kids for all the challenges life brings.”

ZBB's seventh studio album arrives Dec. 5, the same day they kick off their Sphere Las Vegas residency. While the December dates are sold out, a limited number of tickets still remain in January.

The new Love & Fear track "Give It Away" is out now, as well.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.