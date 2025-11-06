Grinches beware: For Dan + Shay, it's already 'Officially Christmas'

Dec. 25 may be well over a month away, but for Dan + Shay, It's Officially Christmas.

Not only are Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney celebrating the one-year anniversary of their double album with that title, they're also teasing a new holiday tune.

"Today is the 5 year anniversary of Take Me Home For Christmas!" the duo says in one of their yuletide posts. "It was the first original Christmas song we ever wrote and recorded, and paved the way for what turned into a double album."

"Thank y’all for loving this song as much as we do," they continue, "and making it part of your holiday traditions year after year. We just might have to release another original Christmas song to celebrate, whatya say?"

The two revealed in early October they "stumbled upon a Christmas song that we're super excited about" while working on their next album. That's in addition to their unexpected cover of Taylor Swift's "Back to December," by the way.

If that's not enough yuletide cheer from Dan + Shay, you can also check out the video of Dan luring Shay over to his house to help him set up an enormous pre-lit tree, soundtracked, of course, by "Officially Christmas."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.