Gretchen Wilson goes down 'The Road' with Blake Shelton + Keith Urban

Gretchen Wilson is joining Blake Shelton and Keith Urban on The Road.

The "Redneck Woman" hitmaker will serve as tour manager to the contestants on the musical competition show that's a partnership between Blake and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

"Stepping into the role of tour manager for The Road has allowed me to take everything I've learned over all of my years of touring and pour it right back into these emerging musicians," Gretchen says. "Helping them sharpen their talents to capture the attention of these crowds across America, and guiding them through the real and raw grind of life on the road, has been a highlight of my career."

The 2005 CMA female vocalist of the year will also perform on the show as well.

Look for The Road to premiere on CBS in the fall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.