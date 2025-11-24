Grand Ole Opry 100th anniversary show to be livestreamed

The Grand Ole Opry will officially turn 100 on Friday, and the two star-studded shows it's staging on that day will stream live globally.

You'll be able to watch the celebration on the Opry's Facebook, X, Instagram , TikTok and YouTube channels. Among the artists who'll be appearing are the Opry's longest-serving member, Bill Anderson, and its newest inductee, Kathy Mattea. In between, you'll see Vince Gill, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, Pam Tillis, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart, Trace Adkins, Lorrie Morgan, The Gatlin Brothers, Mark Wills and Suzy Bogguss, plus many more.

The shows begin at 7 p.m. CT and 10 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now.

Since it began on Nov. 28, 1925, the Opry has produced more than 15,000 broadcasts and now boasts more than 200 members. The celebration will continue into 2026 with more special shows.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.