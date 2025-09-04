'Good News': Shaboozey's planning a free show in NYC

Shaboozey's inviting you to get a wee bit "Tipsy" with him during a free show in New York City.

The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" hitmaker will play NYC Terminal 5 Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. ET as part of Jack Daniel's Highway No. 7 music series.

"Any time I get to perform, it feels like a special occasion to me,” he says. “But this show feels extra special as it will allow me to do what I love doing most - share my music with fans on an intimate level."

In addition to the free show, there will be cocktails, a photo booth, giveaways and custom apparel stations. You can register for free tickets online, which will be distributed starting Sept. 18.

Shaboozey's currently celebrating his second #1 as "Good News" tops Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

