Get in some Extra Innings with Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley & more this February

If you love baseball and you love country music, you may want to head to Tempe, Arizona, in February.

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will headline the first night of the Extra Innings Festival on Feb. 27 at Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park. Brothers Osborne, Bret Michaels and more are set to take the stage, as well.

Then on Saturday, Kane Brown, HARDY, Shaboozey, Jessie Murph and more keep the fun going.

There will also be Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster and an All-Star Baseball Jam hosted by Jake Peavy, plus appearances by other MLB legends like Darryl Strawberry.

Tickets are on sale now at InningsFestival.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.