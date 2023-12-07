Get ready for a special song from Michael Ray

Michael Ray has announced that he's dropping a new song, "We Should Get a Drink Sometime," on Friday, December 8.

The track, which was penned by Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Mike Busbee and Josh Kerr, is described as a "hard-hitting ballad," per a press release.

"I typically end up cutting more songs than I need when I’m in the studio, and sadly that means there are a few that never get to see the light of day," shares Michael. "But this song has always been special to me, and it felt like the right time to put it out there."

You can presave "We Should Get a Drink Sometime" to hear it as soon as it drops.

Michael's currently in the top 40 of the country charts with his Meghan Patrick-assisted single, "Spirits and Demons."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.