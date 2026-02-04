Get ready to 'Ride Ride Ride' with George Birge & Luke Bryan

The "Ride Ride Ride" with George Birge and Luke Bryan starts on Friday.

The "Cowboy Songs" hitmaker has been hinting at the collab on social media for some time, first asking his followers to guess who his partner is. The big reveal came in a comic video where George feigns nervousness at texting the superstar, only to reveal he's actually sitting beside him.

"This song and warm weather, summer ANTHEM coming for yall!" George added in another post, along with a preview of the finished track.

"You gotta ride ride ride/ When the cloud's rolling in til the sun's back again/ You'll find find find that what you're made of is barbed wire tough," George and Luke sing. "Stare down the storm, bring on the rain, life will throw you off but saddle up anyway and ride ride ride."

"Ride Ride Ride" is George's follow-up to "It Won't Be Long," which is currently at #2, and Luke's "Country Song Came On," which became his 32nd #1 in August.

