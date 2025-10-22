Get ready to howl: Koe Wetzel's dropping a new song

Koe Wetzel performs at Madison Square Garden on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

After teasing it on Instagram, Koe Wetzel has announced that he's dropping his brand-new song Thursday at midnight.

"Save your silver bullets," he wrote on Wednesday. "'Werewolf' - Midnight tomorrow."

He first teased the werewolf concept on Tuesday by posting footage of himself duck hunting at night, with the caption, "I don't need a full moon."

"Werewolf" is the follow-up to Koe's first single of 2025, "Surrounded."

In other Koe Wetzel news, he and Ella Langley recently celebrated the fact that their duet, "What's Why We Fight," has been RIAA-certified Gold.

